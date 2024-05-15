Stock market today: Birlasoft, Canara Bank, SAIL, ZEEL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list on May 15
Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the nine stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 15
F&O ban list: Nine stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
