Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the nine stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 15

F&O ban list: Nine stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 14, equity benchmark indices climbed as retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April and buying in the country's most valued firm by market valuation Reliance Industries also added to the optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 328.48 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 73,104.61. During the day, it rallied 510.13 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 73,286.26.

The NSE Nifty went up 113.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 22,217.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.79 per cent and midcap index advanced 1.14 per cent.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!