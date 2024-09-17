Stock market today: Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 17

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Tuesday, September 17, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing Finance, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 17.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 16, equity benchmark index Sensex rebounded nearly 100 points to hit a lifetime closing high, while the broader Nifty ended just shy of its record peak, propelled by bargain hunting in energy, utility and banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at a new record peak of 82,988.78. During the day, it jumped 293.4 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day high of 83,184.34.

The NSE Nifty rose 27.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 25,383.75, over 5 points lower than its previous record. During the day, the benchmark gained 89.2 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a new intra-day high of 25,445.70.