Stock market today: Birlasoft, GNFC, IEX among 14 stocks in F&O ban list on October 21

  Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, IEX, L&T Finance, PNB, SAIL, and Tata Chemicals are among the 14 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 21.

Published21 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 14 stocks on Monday, October 21, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, India Energy Exchange, L&T Finance, National Aluminium Company, PNB, SAIL, and Tata Chemicals are the 14 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 21.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 218, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 bounced back after three days of fall, led by value buying in banking, financials and metal stocks and firm global market trends.

Recovering from its early lows, the BSE Sensex climbed 218.14 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 81,224.75. During the day, it jumped 384.54 points or 0.47 per cent to 81,391.15.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 24,854.05.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.21 per cent while smallcap gauge dipped 0.16 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, Bankex jumped 1.84 per cent, metal climbed 1.65 per cent, financial services (1.12 per cent), commodities (1.02 per cent), utilities (0.91 per cent) and auto (0.58 per cent).

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
