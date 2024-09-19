Stock market today: Birlasoft, Granules, RBL Bank among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 19

  Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 19.

Published19 Sep 2024, 06:20 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Thursday, September 19, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, Oracle Financial Services Software, PNB, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 19.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 18, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime intra-day highs before closing lower due to profit booking in IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 131.43 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 82,948.23 in a volatile trade. The index opened lower but cut short losses in late morning trade, climbing 246.72 points or 0.29 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 83,326.38.

The NSE Nifty declined by 41 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 25,377.55. During the day, it advanced 63.65 points or 0.25 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day lifetime high of 25,482.20.

The BSE mid-cap gauge declined 0.71 per cent and small-cap index dipped 0.52 per cent.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 06:20 AM IST
