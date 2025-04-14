Stock market today: Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on April 15

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Monday, April15, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Birlasoft Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, andNational Aluminium Co Ltdare the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on April15.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On April 11, benchmark Sensex surged by 1,310 points while Nifty closed above 22,900 level on gains in banking, oil and metal shares as investors rejoiced the 90-day suspension of additional import duties by the US.

Defying a bearish trend in world markets, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent to settle at 75,157.26. During the day, it soared 1,620.18 points or 2.19 per cent to 75,467.33.

The NSE Nifty surged 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent to 22,828.55. In intra-day trade, the benchmark rallied 524.75 points or 2.34 per cent to 22,923.90.

The US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders. On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India, potentially impacting sales of products from shrimp to steel in the world's biggest economy.

