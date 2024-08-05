Stock market today: Birlasoft, India Cements, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on August 5

  • Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 5.

Published5 Aug 2024, 06:09 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Monday, August 5, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart InterMesh, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 5.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 2, Indian stock market ended sharply lower due to profit-taking in metal, auto and IT stocks in line with a global selloff triggered by weak US macro data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 80,981.95 with 25 of its components declining and five ending with gains. During the day, it nosedived 998.64 points or 1.21 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 80,868.91.

Retreating from its record 25,000 level, the broader Nifty of NSE plummeted 293.20 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,717.70. The 50-issue index fell 324.05 points or 1.29 per cent to 24,686.85 during the session.

The BSE SmallCap gauge fell 0.58 per cent and MidCap by 1.19 per cent in the broader market.

