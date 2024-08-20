Stock market today: Birlasoft, PNB, SAIL among 19 stocks in F&O ban list on August 20

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC and Sun TV are among the 19 stocks on F&O ban list on Aug 20

Published20 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in19 stocks on Tuesday, August 20, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank,Birlasoft,Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India,Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV are the19 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August20.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

 

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 19, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a lacklustre trade, as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines awaiting further triggers.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 12.16 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,424.68. During the day, it hit a high of 80,724.40 and a low of 80,332.65.

The NSE Nifty edged up 31.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 24,572.65.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge jumped 1.33 per cent, and the mid-cap index climbed 0.53 per cent.

Among the indices, metal surged 2.28 per cent, oil & gas (1.76 per cent), energy (1.52 per cent), utilities (1.17 per cent) and commodities (1.02 per cent).

