Nifty 50, Sensex gain nearly 1% each after 3 days of losses: 5 reasons why Indian stock market is gaining today
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex jumped about a per cent in early deals on Friday, January 19, after three days of losses amid positive global cues.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex jumped about a per cent in early deals on Friday, January 19, after three days of losses amid positive global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started