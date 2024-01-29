Stock market today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is going to declare its Q3 results today . Therefore, BPCL share price is expected to remain under the radar of stock market observers and investors. Despite weak set of numbers expected by the market, BPCL share price today opened flat but soon gathered bulls' attention during morning deals on Monday.

BPCL share price today opened lower but witnessed buying interest at the lower levels and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹480.25 apiece on NSE, loggin an intraday gain of around 1.25 per cent during morning deals.

According to stock market experts, BPCL may report weak numbers in Q3 results today due to decline in refining and marketing margins. However, they said that in case of any poositive surprise in BPCL Q3 results 2024, the stock may go up to ₹550 apiece levels. They advised BPCL shareholders to hold the stock with stop loss at ₹460 while asked fresh investors to wait for the BPCL results.

BPCL Q3 results 2024 preview

On the expected BPCL results for Q3FY24, Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "The state-run oil marketing company BPCL is expected to come out with a weak set of numbers in Q3FY24. This can be primarily attributed to a decline in refining and marketing margins, accompanied by inventory loss due to a drop in crude prices during the quarter. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions, global slowdown with the sluggish recovery of the Chinese economy, and inflationary pressures will be a few reasons for the weak results in this quarter."

BPCL share price target

On the outlook for BPCL shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "BPCL share price has immediate trendlyne support placed at ₹460 while it has crucial support placed at ₹430. The PSU stock is on the cusp of giving fresh breakout at ₹506 apiece level, which can be expected if the state-owned oil major comes out with some positive surprise in its Q3 results today. So, BPCL shareholders with high risk appetite are advised to hold the scrip with stop loss at ₹460.

On the suggestions to fresh investors, Ganesh Dongre said, "Fresh investors are advised to wait. They should buy BPCL shares only after the fresh breakout at ₹506 on a closing basis. In other words, fresh investors should buy BPCL shares above ₹506 for the short-term target of ₹550 maintaining stop loss at the ₹460 level."

