Stock market today: BSE Midcap, Smallcap jump over 1% each; what should you do?
According to Kotak Institutional Equities, most mid and smallcap stocks are still trading at lofty valuations despite the sharp correction in recent weeks.
A day after suffering losses of 5 per cent, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices saw healthy gains, rising over a per cent each, in the morning session of trade on Thursday, March 14.
