Stock Market Today Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 to be volatile; all eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market today is expected to remain volatile as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-2027 in the Lok Sabha. While market has low expectations from the Budget 2026, any positive surprise could trigger a rally in the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Both the major stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, are open for a special trading session today on Budget day, 1 February 2026.

Market participants will closely track key policy announcements in the Budget 2026, with expectations remaining measured and largely centred on policy continuity. Investors will particularly look for signals on how the government intends to support economic growth and revive capital expenditure (capex), while preserving fiscal discipline amid heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Sector Watch

In the stock market today, high-growth sectors where government capex and policy shifts are expected may remain volatile. Key sectors to watch include Defense, Infra, Agriculture, Power, and Railways which often benefit from budgetary allocations, as well as Financials and Housing, which are sensitive to tax incentives and interest rate commentary.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Budget 2026 Live blog for the latest updates.