F&O ban list: Eight stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, May 13, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 13.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On May 10, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground, propelled by a rally in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Bharti Airtel amid a supportive trend overseas.

Recovering from the sharp decline in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.30 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 72,664.47. During the session, it rallied 542.37 points or 0.74 per cent to 72,946.54.

The NSE Nifty climbed 97.70 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,055.20.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,213.68 points or 1.64 per cent, and the Nifty declined 420.65 points or 1.87 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.81 per cent, and the smallcap index rose 0.80 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities rallied 1.61 per cent, power climbed 1.53 per cent, oil and gas (1.38 per cent), commodities (1.32 per cent), telecommunication (1.30 per cent), and auto (1.07 per cent).

In contrast, IT, banking, realty and tech were the laggards.

