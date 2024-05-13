Stock market today: Canara Bank, PNB, ZEE among eight stocks under F&O ban list on May 13
Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks in the F&O ban list by the National Stock Exchange for May 13.
F&O ban list: Eight stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, May 13, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
