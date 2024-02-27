{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock market today: A total of 5 stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 5 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 27.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

The benchmark Sensex on Monday declined 352 points due to profit-taking in IT, metal, and consumer durable goods shares amid weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE barometer closed at 72,790.13 points, down 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent over the previous close. As many as 26 index constituents declined while four advanced.

The broader Nifty of NSE dropped 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to end the day at 22,122.05 points and 37 stocks in the index were in the red.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap fell 0.38 per cent while BSE Smallcap slipped 0.06 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Metal fell the most by 1.27 per cent. BSE Consumer Durables dropped by 1.25 per cent, BSE Teck by 1.13 per cent, and BSE IT by 1.06 per cent.

On the other hand, BSE Utilities gained 1.41 per cent, BSE Power by 1.01 per cent, and Capita Goods by 0.84 per cent.

