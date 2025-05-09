Stock market today: Canara Bank shares rise after Q4 results 2025. More steam left?

Stock market today: After a flat opening during morning deals on Friday, Canara Bank shares witnessed strong buying interest after the Opening Bell. After the announcement of Canara Bank Q4 results 2025 on Thursday, the bank's PSU stock was under the radar of the Indian stock market observers. Canara Bank share price today opened downside at ₹94.01 apiece on the NSE but the PSU stock soon came under the bulls' radar and touched an intraday high of ₹98.20 apiece, logging an intraday gain of around 3% against Thursday's close of ₹95.37 per share.

According to stock market experts, Canara Bank shares are rising after strong Q4 2025 results were reported on Thursday. The PSU bank has reported strong fundamentals and is well-positioned for long-term growth, but the margin compression needs to be closely monitored.

Canara Bank Q4 results 2025 review Decoding Canara Bank's Q4 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Canara Bank's financial performance for FY25 shows steady growth, the bank's global gross advances increased by 11.74% YoY to ₹10.73 lakh crore, driven by strong growth in Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) loans, which grew 13.23%. Asset quality improved significantly with gross NPA reducing to 2.94% from 4.23%, and net NPA falling to 0.70% from 1.27%. Additionally, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) rose to 92.70%, enhancing the bank's resilience against future shocks."

"Canara Bank's capital adequacy remains strong, with a CRAR of 16.33%, supported by a solid CET1 ratio of 12.03%, providing room for growth. Profitability saw a significant jump, with net profit increasing by 33.15% to ₹5,003 crore. The dividend payout of ₹4 per share signals confidence in future earnings. However, the decline in Net Interest Income (NII) by 1.44% and the compression in NIM to 2.73% are areas of concern. These suggest margin pressures that could impact future profitability," Seema added.

Canara Bank share price target Expecting more upside in Canara Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Canara Bank shares are looking strong on the technical chart. The PSU stock has made a strong base at ₹91, which is poised to touch ₹110 after a decisive close above ₹100. Canara Bank shareholders are advised to maintain the buy-on-dips strategy until the stock is above ₹91 for the short-term target of ₹110. Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying and maintain a buy-on-dips strategy for the short-term target of ₹110. However, they must maintain a stop loss at ₹91 while taking any fresh position."

Canara Bank Q4 results 2025 On Thursday, May 8, Canara Bank reported a 33.15% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹5,002.66 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). The bank's net profit was ₹3,757.23 crore in Q4FY24. During the quarter, the PSU bank's total interest income was ₹31,002.04 crore, up 7.62% YoY against ₹28,807.35 crore.

Operating profit grew 12.14% YoY to ₹8,284 crore from ₹7,387 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The PSU bank's net interest income, a key measure of a bank's profitability, declined 1.44% YoY to ₹9,442 crore from ₹9,580 crore in Q4FY24. The net interest margin for the quarter dropped 25 basis points YoY to 2.80% from 3.05%.