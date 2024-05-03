Stock market today: Crisil to Sanofi India — four dividend-paying stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Stock market today: Dividend-paying stocks Crisil, ABB India, Sanofi India, and Mafia Trneds are trading ex-dividends today
Stock market today: Amid Q4FY24 results season, the Indian stock market investors are vigilant about every corporate development of a listed entity. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Four dividend-paying stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. ABB India, Sanofi India, and Mafia Trends are the four dividend stocks. These four listed companies have fixed 3rd May 2024 as the record date for dividend payments.
