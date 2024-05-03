Stock market today: Amid Q4FY24 results season, the Indian stock market investors are vigilant about every corporate development of a listed entity. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Four dividend-paying stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. ABB India, Sanofi India, and Mafia Trends are the four dividend stocks. These four listed companies have fixed 3rd May 2024 as the record date for dividend payments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil dividend 2024 The record date for the Crisil dividend 2024 has been fixed on 3rd May 2024, and the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, payable in the financial year 2024-25. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share while declaring its quarterly results for the recently ended March 2024 quarter on 16th April 2024.

Sanofi India dividend 2024 The pharma company has declared a ₹117 per share final dividend payable in FY24 to its eligible shareholders. The dividend-paying stock also fixed a record date on 3rd May 2024 while announcing the final dividend, saying, "Recommended a final dividend of ₹117/- per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2023, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 68th Annual General Meeting." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABB India dividend ABB India, a dividend-paying stock, has declared a final dividend of ₹23.80 per share. This final dividend, payable in the financial year 2023-24, will be distributed to eligible shareholders. To determine the list of eligible shareholders, the company has set the record date on 3rd May 2024. This process ensures that only those who hold the shares on or before this date will receive the dividend.

Mafia Trends dividend The small-cap company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share for 2024-25. The company has set the record date for finalizing the beneficiary shareholders for the payment of ₹0.10 per share interim dividend in FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

