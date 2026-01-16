Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver to US-Iran news; eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended marginally lower on Wednesday as cautious sentiment prevailed amid persistent global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Uncertainty over U.S. trade and tariff developments, along with escalating civilian unrest in Iran and rising prospects of U.S. military intervention—potentially heightening tensions across the Middle East—continued to weigh on risk appetite and limit fresh buying interest.

Overall, market action remained driven primarily by external cues, with investors remaining cautious and selective rather than aggressive in their positioning.

Silver rate today In the international market, silver price today is under pressure. The COMEX silver price has opened with a downside gap and currently quoting $90.620 per ounce, 1.85% lower from yesterday's close.

On Thursday, MCX silver rate finished 1.59% higher at ₹2,92,601 per kg.

Gold rate today In the international market, gold price today is under pressure. The COMEX gold price has opened with a downside gap and currently quoting $4,606 per ounce, 0.38% lower from yesterday's close.

On Thursday, MCX gold rate finished fkat at ₹1,43,120 per 10 fm.

US-Iran latest news Amid escalating tension between the US and Iran, the UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss Iran's deadly protests at the request of the United States. This has left the entire world guessing about the US President Donald Trump's next move on Iran.

On Thursday, Donald Trump changed his stance on Iran while talking to BBC, "We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping," he said. "And there's no plan for executions… I've been told that on good authority."

Global markets: Asian market today Asian markets are showing a mixed trend in early trade—Japanese and Chinese indices are trading with mild losses, while South Korean equities are showing relative strength, highlighting a divided regional sentiment. While the evolving crisis in the Middle East will be closely monitored—particularly for any potential disruption to oil supplies and the resulting impact on prices—today’s market action is expected to remain largely stock-specific, driven by December-quarter earnings announcements and management commentary.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market, Ponmudi R, CERO at Enrich Money, said, “The Indian stock market is set to begin the session on a cautious and range-bound note as multiple global headwinds continue to cap risk appetite. Ongoing geopolitical developments and tariff-related uncertainties are clouding near-term visibility, keeping investors from taking aggressive positions. Sentiment also remains restrained due to persistent FII outflows and mixed reactions to Q3 earnings, which have made participants more selective and defensive in their approach.”

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “After a flat-to-soft opening on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index gradually drifted lower through the session, retesting key support zones before a modest late recovery attempt. Buying interest once again emerged near the previous day’s low around 25,603, enabling the index to defend the 25,600 zone and attempt a move toward 25,700. However, follow-through buying remained absent, and the index failed to sustain higher levels.”

The Enrich Money expert stated that repeated rejection near the 25,900 zone continues to cap the upside, with immediate resistance now positioned around 25,800. On the downside, a decisive break below 25,600 could open the door for further weakness toward 25,500–25,450.

“Momentum indicators remain weak—RSI near 40 reflects a bearish bias without oversold conditions, while MACD stays in negative territory. Intraday structure indicates that bears continue to dominate on rallies, even as selective buying emerges at lower support levels,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money added.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Ponmudi said, “The Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and remained under pressure during the early part of the session. Although the index attempted an intraday recovery, the move was decisively rejected near the 59,700–59,800 supply zone, reaffirming this area as a strong overhead resistance. Technically, prices continue to trade below the falling trendline, keeping the broader structure weak and suggesting that today’s rebound was corrective rather than trend-reversing.”

“Repeated failure to sustain above 59,750–59,800 highlights persistent supply at higher levels. Immediate support is seen at 59,400–59,350, while the 59,000–59,100 zone remains a key demand area. A sustained breakout above 59,800 would be required to shift momentum positively, whereas a decisive breakdown below 59,350 could invite renewed selling pressure toward 59,000,” Ponmudi added.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: NTPC, PNB, Mankind Pharma, LT, SAIL, hBL Engineering, BEML, and Indian Bank.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] NTPC: Buy at ₹349.10, Target ₹380, Stop Loss ₹310.

NTPC share price is trading above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, reinforcing the bullish bias. Momentum indicators also support the uptrend, with RSI at 65.62, having recently broken out from an oversold phase and now taking support near the 50 level, signalling sustained momentum.

2] PNB: Buy at ₹128.68, Target ₹142, Stop Loss ₹122.

PNB share price has recently marked a fresh 52-week high and is consistently moving higher, signalling trend continuation rather than exhaustion, supported by an improving price structure. The stock is trading comfortably above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting a strong bullish bias and reinforcing the positive outlook.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Mankind Pharma: Buy at ₹2240, Target ₹2320, Stop Loss ₹2180.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹2320.

4] LT: Buy at ₹3868, Target ₹4050, Stop Loss ₹3800.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹3868 and is maintaining a strong support at ₹3800. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹4050 level.

5] SAIL: Buy at ₹152, Target ₹162, Stop Loss ₹145.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

6] HBL Engineering: Buy at ₹878, Target ₹930, Stop Loss ₹860.

The stock, after witnessing a short period of correction, has taken support near the ₹838 zone with a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, currently indicating a significant revival, as evidenced by a positive candle formation that improves the bias. We expect a further rise in the coming days.

7] BEML: Buy at ₹1812, Target ₹1910, Stop Loss ₹1775.

The stock, after slipping down from the 1915 zone, has consolidated near the 1760 level, taking support, and has currently picked up with a positive candle formation, accompanied by decent volume participation, which improves the bias and anticipates a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well-positioned, indicating a positive trend reversal that signals a buy, and can be expected to continue with the positive move, with upside potential visible.

8] Indian Bank: Buy at ₹846, Target ₹900, Stop Loss ₹828.

The stock has recently witnessed a good run-up and, after a short period of correction, has once again gained strength, currently taking support near the important 50-DEMA level at the ₹816 zone, which has indicated a positive candle formation with significant volume participation to improve the bias and is expected to rise further in the coming sessions.