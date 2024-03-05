Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Bank Nifty, six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 5th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — TD Power, Graphite India, HPCL, NTPC, Ami Organics, and Laurus Labs
Stock market today: After showing a sharp upside breakout on 1st March 2024, the Indian stock market continued with a choppy movement for the second consecutive session on Monday. However, key benchmark indices of Dalal Street managed to end higher in the first session of this week. The Nifty 50 index climbed to an all-time high of 22,440 and ended 27 points higher at 22,405 level. The BSE Sensex gained 66 points and closed at the 73,872 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 158 points higher at 47,456 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index dipped 0.78 percent whereas the mid-cap index added 0.16 percent on Monday.
