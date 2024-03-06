Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Bank Nifty, six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 6th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — Polycab India, Solar Industries India, BHEL, M&M Fin, Apollo Tyres and Union Bank of India.
Stock market today: The domestic equity market benchmarks, including the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, halted their four-day winning streak due to subdued global cues, on Tuesday, March 5. The Nifty 50 concluded the trading day with a decrease of 49 points, representing a 0.22 percent decline, closing at 22,356.30. Similarly, the Sensex finished at 73,677.13, marking a dip of 195 points or 0.26 percent. The BSE Midcap index saw a minor decline of 0.17 percent, while the Smallcap index exhibited weaker performance compared to the benchmark Sensex, dropping by 0.63 percent.
