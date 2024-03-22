Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, nine stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 22nd March
Stocks to buy today: Nine buy or sell stock ideas by experts include Tube Investments, Godrej Consumer Products, Bata India, NALCO, HPCL, Motherson, Himatsingka Seide, ABB India, and LT Foods
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments after the US Fed meeting, the Indian stock market shifted into a decent follow-through upside move on Thursday and ended higher on second day in a row. The Nifty 50 index gained 172 points and closed at the 22,011 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 539 points and ended at the 72,641 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 374 points higher at the 46,684 level. The broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as the small-cap index ascended over 2 percent, and the mid-cap index skyrocketed 2.36 percent.
