Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, nine stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — March 21
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended nine day trading stocks for today — Glenmark, KPIL, Bajaj Finserv, BEML, Parag Milk, Power Grid, Max Healthcare, Chalet Hotels, and CG Power
Stock market today: After a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into the base-building mode on Wednesday. Two out of three benchmark indices ended higher while the broad market indices ended flat even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 0.75:1. The Nifty 50 index gained 21 points and closed at 21,839 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 89 points and ended at 72,101 level whereas the Bank Nifty index shed 73 points and finished at 46,310 mark.
