Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex; nine stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — March 19
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended nine day trading stocks for today — Thermax, Glenmark, Vedanta, Deepak Fertilisers, BHEL, Wockhardt, Tata Power, Linde India, and Gillette India
Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued to trade range-bound for the second consecutive session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index gained 32 points and closed at the 22,055 level, the BSE Sensex ended 104 points up at the 72,748 mark while the Bank Nifty index lost 18 points and ended at the 46,575 level. The broad market indices ended almost flat even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.04:1.
