Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex; nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — March 20
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended nine day trading stocks for today — RHI Magnesita India, Polyplex, Delhivery, Sun Pharma, TVS Motor, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Carborundum Universal, KPR Mill and Indusind Bank.
Indian stock market: A substantial downturn was witnessed in the Indian stock market which diminished investors' assets, on Tuesday, March 19. Sensex fell 736 points, or 1.01 per cent, to close at 72,012.05 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,817.45, down 238 points, or 1.08 per cent.
