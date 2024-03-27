Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, nine stocks to buy or sell today — 27th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended nine day trading stocks for today — LT, Finolex Industries, Bharti Airtel, Amber Enterprises, TVS Motor, IRFC, Bharat Dynamics, EIH, and Zydus Lifesciences
Stock market today: Following diverse hints from the US monetary policymakers and a shake in the Chinese yuan, the Indian stock market snapped its three-day rally on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 92 points and finished at the 22,004 level, the BSE Sensex corrected 361 points and ended at the 72,470 level while the Bank Nifty index lost 263 points and closed at the 46,600 mark. However, the broad market indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index as the small-cap index ended 0.11 percent lower and the mid-cap index surged 0.71 percent in the previous session.
