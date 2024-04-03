Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, seven stocks to buy or sell on April 3
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended seven day trading stocks for today — JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SJVN, Tata Consumer, RailTel, Vedanta and L&T Finance Ltd.
Stock market today: Both the domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, halted their three-day winning streak, as the 30-share benchmark plummeted by 110 points. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 22,453.30.
