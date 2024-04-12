Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, seven stocks to buy or sell today
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended seven shares to buy today — Infosys, Tata Consumer, NHPC, BF Utilities, Sarda Energy, UPL, and CLEAN
Day trading guide for the stock market today: Despite global rating agency Fitch downgrading its outlook for China, the global market sentiments have remained positive. After the strong US inflation figures, the market is buzzing with the US Fed rate cut in the near term. As the Indian stock market is opening after the stock market holiday, Dalal Street is expected to react to the strong US CPI data. However, stock market experts are expecting the positive trends to further continue.
