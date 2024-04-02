Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, seven stocks to buy or sell today — April 2
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended seven day trading stocks for today — TCS, McDowell-N, Borosil Renewables, Parag Milk, Amara Raja Energy, Prestige, and LT Foods
Stock market today: On account of positive global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third day in a row on Monday. The Nifty 50 index hit a new peak of 22,529 whereas the BSE Sensex touched a new lifetime high of 74,254. The Bank Nifty index finished 453 points higher at the 47,578 mark. However, the broad market continues to outperform the frontline indices of Dalal Street. The small-cap index skyrocketed nearly 3 percent whereas the mid-cap index surged 1.64 percent.
