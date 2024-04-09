Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, seven stocks to buy or sell today — April 9
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — TVS Motor, Torrent Power, LT, Bharat Forge, NMDC, PI Industries, Maruti
Stock market today: On account of strong global market sentiments and a sharp upside in auto stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. Two out of three benchmark indices touched a new peak and the market cap of the BSE listed stocks crossed ₹400 lakh crore. The Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 22,697 mark and finished 152 points higher at the 22,666 level. The BSE Sensex hit a new high of 74,869 during Monday deals and ended 494 points higher at the 74,72 mark. In the broad market, the small-cap index came close to its lifetime high of 46,821 while the mid-cap index scaled a new lifetime high of 41,113 in the previous session.
