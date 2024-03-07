Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — Tata Chemicals, Pidilite Industries, Shilpa Medicare, CG Power, NATCO Pharma, and TCS
Day trading guide for stock market today: On account of strong buying in banking, healthcare, IT, and auto stocks, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong pullback in the last hour of Wednesday's session. All three key benchmark indices ended in the green territory. The Nifty 50 index ended 117 points higher after climbing to a new peak of 22,497 level. The BSE Sensex finished 408 points higher after hitting a new peak of 74,151 mark. The Bank Nifty index gained 384 points and closed at 47,965 level. However, the broad market remains under pressure as the small-cap index ended 1.91 percent lower whereas the mid-cap index finished 0.65 percent lower from their respective close on Tuesday.
