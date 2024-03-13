Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 13th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — TCS, Indigo, BHEL, L&T, Ugro Capital, and HEG.
Stock market today: The market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to conclude nearly unchanged, despite most of their constituents ending the day with losses, on Tuesday, March 12. The Nifty 50 commenced trading at 22,334.45, marginally higher than the previous close of 22,332.65. Throughout the session, it oscillated between an intraday high of 22,452.55 and a low of 22,256. Ultimately, the index closed a mere 3 points higher at 22,335.70.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started