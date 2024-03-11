Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex; six stocks to buy or sell today — 11th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — Zensar Tech, Blue Star, Hero Motocorp, Raymond, Tata Power, and Chambal Fertilisers
Stock market today: Despite strong global cues on a possible US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market remained range-bound on Thursday last week. The Nifty 50 index added 19 points and closed at the 22,493 level, the BSE-sensitive index Sensex went up 33 points and ended at the 74,119 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 129 points lower at 47,865 level. However, the broad market witnessed buying interest as the small-cap index went up 0.70 percent while the mid-cap index shot up 0.39 percent.
