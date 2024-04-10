Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell today — April 10
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Apollo Hospital, Aurobindo Pharma, E I D-Parry (India), Mishra Dhatu Nigam, SBI Cards and Petronet LNG.
Indian market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50, key benchmarks of the Indian stock market, closed lower on Tuesday, April 9, following a surge to fresh record highs, as global cues remained weak. The Sensex commenced trading at 75,124.28, surpassing its previous close of 74,742.50, and attained a new peak of 75,124.28 during the session. However, it relinquished all gains and concluded the day down by 59 points, or 0.08 percent, settling at 74,683.70. Whereas, Nifty 50, it opened at 22,765.10 compared to its preceding close of 22,666.30, reaching a fresh pinnacle of 22,768.40 before ultimately finishing 24 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 22,642.75.
