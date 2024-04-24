Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell today — April 24
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mahindra Holiday & Resorts India Ltd, RVNL, Parag Milk Food Ltd, and GMR Airports Infra Ltd.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the third straight day in the previous session following gains in telecom, tech and consumer durable shares amid a strong trend in the global markets. Volatility index plunged to within a margin of its record closing low amid fading worries over a major escalation in the Middle East conflict.
