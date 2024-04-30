Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell today — April 30
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Jindal Steel and Power, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Union Bank, Torrent Power, Indian Oil Corporation and UltraTech Cement
Day trading guide for today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50, key indices of the Indian stock market, concluded the trading session with notable advances, on April 29. The Sensex commenced trading at 73,982.75, surpassing its previous closing figure of 73,730.16, and reached an intraday peak of 74,721.15, marking an increase of 991 points, or 1.34 percent. Ultimately, the 30-share pack concluded the session at 74,671.28, registering a gain of 941 points, or 1.28 percent, with 26 stocks showing gains. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 began the day at 22,475.55, compared to its previous closing level of 22,419.95, and surged by 236 points, or 1.05 percent, to achieve an intraday high of 22,655.80. The index closed at 22,643.40, marking a rise of 223 points, or 1 percent.
