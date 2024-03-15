Stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty to Sensex; six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 15th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — TechM, Zydus Life, TCS, Wipro, Cigniti Technologies, and HEG
Stock market today: After witnessing a massive sell-off on Wednesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a reasonable upside bounce amidst positive market breadth on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 148 points and ended at the 22,146 level, the BSE Sensex gained 335 points and closed at the 73,097 level whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 191 points lower at the 46,789 mark. In the broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index surged 3.11 percent while the mid-cap index shot up 2.28 percent.
