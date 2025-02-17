F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Monday, February 17, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Deepak Nitrite Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 17.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 14, investors' wealth eroded sharply by ₹25.31 lakh crore in eight days of market crash wherein the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 3 per cent amid concerns over unabated foreign fund outflows, lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and uncertainty over global trade war.

In eight trading days, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the NSE Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.

The 30-share BSE bellwether gauge dropped 199.76 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 75,939.21, registering its eighth day of decline.

Tracking an extremely weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by ₹25,31,579.11 crore to ₹4,00,19,247 crore (USD 4.61 trillion) in eight days.