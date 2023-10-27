Stock market today: Defence stock Gocl Corporation hits life-time high after 70% rally in YTD
Stock market today: Defence stock opened upside today and went on to hit new high of ₹640.85 per share on NSE
Stock market today: After bleeding for the six straight sessions, Indian stock market witnessed trend reversal on Friday. Buying interest was witnessed across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Shares of Gocl Corporation were among those bulls favourite stocks during Friday deals.
