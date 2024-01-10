Stock market today: Delta Corp, IEX, Bandhan Bank, 9 other shares placed under F&O ban list
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises and SAIL are the other 9 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list.
F&O ban list: A total of twelve stocks have been put under the ban for trade under the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, January 10, by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
