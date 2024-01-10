F&O ban list: A total of twelve stocks have been put under the ban for trade under the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, January 10, by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), India Cements, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the 12 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 10.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday closed moderately higher.

After rising sharply during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex trimmed most of the gains during the fag-end trading and ended marginally higher by 30.99 points or 0.04% at 71,386.21. During the day, it jumped 680.25 points or 0.95% to 72,035.47.

The Nifty 50 also gave up most of the intra-day gains and closed 31.85 points or 0.15% up at 21,544.85. During the day, it climbed 211.45 points or 0.98% to 21,724.45.

