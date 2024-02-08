Stock Market Today: Delta Corp, SAIL, UPL, among 10 stocks under F&O ban list today
F&O ban list: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, SAIL, UPL, and ZEEL are the 10 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 8
F&O ban list: A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 08, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started