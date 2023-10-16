Delta Corp shares hit 52-week low as company's subsidiary receives GST notice; stock down 30% in less than a month
Delta Corp shares have been under hammer since mid July 2023. Shares of the Indian casino major witnessed a decline after Government of India (GoI) decided to increase GST on online gaming, casinos, etc.
Stock market today: Delta Corp shares fell 10 percent on Monday after the company's subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming Limited, received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice for payment of ₹6,384 crore owing to tax shortfall. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹126 apiece.
