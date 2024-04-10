Stock market today: Exide Industries, Idea, India Cements among 7 stocks under F&O ban list today
Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 10
Indian stock market today: A total of seven stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
