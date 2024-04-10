Indian stock market today : A total of seven stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 10.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On April 9, benchmark equity indices hit new peaks, with Sensex breaching the historic 75,000 mark for the first time during intra-day before ending the session marginally lower on profit-booking at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 58.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 74,683.70. During the day, it climbed 381.78 points, or 0.51 per cent, to reach the all-time peak of 75,124.28.

The NSE Nifty closed 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 22,642.75. During the day, it climbed 102.1 points or 0.45 per cent to hit the record peak of 22,768.40.

The BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.47 percent in the broader market, and the smallcap gauge declined 0.15 percent.

Among the indices, consumer durables fell by 1.10 percent, industrials declined by 0.55 percent, capital goods (0.48 percent), and telecommunications (0.29 percent).

