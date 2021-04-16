Speaking on the stock market strategy that traders can maintain today Sumeet Bagadia, executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Overall sentiment of the Indian stock market is range-bound as profit-booking in the second half of intraday trade session is widely expected. Due to this, NSE Nifty is expected to closed today in its current range of 14,300 to 14,800." Bagadia said that market is expected to open in green zone as the US markets have closed on the higher side on Wednesday. he said that intraday support zone for NSE Nifty is 14,300 to 14,350.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}