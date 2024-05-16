Stock market today: Fag-end buying boosts Sensex, Nifty 50 by nearly 1% each; investors earn ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed 677 points, or 0.93 per cent, higher at 73,663.72, while the Nifty 50 settled 203 points, or 0.92 per cent, higher at 22,403.85.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher by almost a per cent each on Thursday, May 16, thanks to fag-end buying across sectors amid mixed global cues.
