Stock market today falls for 8th straight day, Nifty below Budget day low
- In the last eight sessions, Sensex has dropped 3.8% while the Nifty has fallen 4%. Investors have lost about ₹10 lakh crore in this period
The Indian stock market ended in the red for the eight day in a row with Nifty breaking below the Budget day low, key support of 17,353. At close, Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55%, at 58,962.12, and Nifty ended the day at 17,303.95, down 88.75 points, or 0.51%.
