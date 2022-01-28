Stock market today: Fashion stock gives 46% return in last 6 sessions

As mentioned above, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery share price had a closing of ₹29.05 on 19th January 2022. Afterwards, the fashion stock has been appreciating and has come at ₹42.65 per share levels. In fact, the stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 3 out of 5 last sessions and it has happened despite weakness in the Indian stock market. The stock has been giving robust return to its shareholders for last few months. In last one month, it has risen from ₹14.71 to ₹42.65, appreciating to the tune of 190 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this stock has surged from ₹17.85 to ₹42.65 levels, clocking around 140 per cent raise in this period.

