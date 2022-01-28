Stock market today: Fashion stock gives 46% return in last 6 sessions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock market today: Despite heavy selloff at key benchmark indices for last two weeks, some small-cap stocks have managed to generate alpha return to its shareholders. While some of them managed to enter the list of multibagger stocks in 2022, some of them have delivered stellar return in few sessions. Bhakti Gems and Jewellery shares are one of them. In last 6 trade sessions, this fashion stock has surged from ₹29.05 (close price on 19th January 2022 on BSE) to ₹42.65 apiece levels today, logging around 46 per cent rise in this period.
As mentioned above, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery share price had a closing of ₹29.05 on 19th January 2022. Afterwards, the fashion stock has been appreciating and has come at ₹42.65 per share levels. In fact, the stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 3 out of 5 last sessions and it has happened despite weakness in the Indian stock market. The stock has been giving robust return to its shareholders for last few months. In last one month, it has risen from ₹14.71 to ₹42.65, appreciating to the tune of 190 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this stock has surged from ₹17.85 to ₹42.65 levels, clocking around 140 per cent raise in this period.
Bhakti Gems and Jewellery has informed Indian exchanges about the bulk deals it has executed in the last one year. This bulk deal detail is available on the BSE website. In this bulk deal information, a good number of micro ace investors like Naveen Gupta, Yacoobali Aiyub Mohammad, Vijay Chandumal Devnani, Kunal Ashok Kumar Shah, Sanjay Dey, Sumit Laha etc., have invested in the company. Broker firm Share India has also invested in the small-cap company which has market capitalization of ₹42.71 crore.
As per the share price history of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, its 52-week high is ₹91.95 that it had made in the month of February last year whereas its 52-week low is ₹10.60 that it made recently in the month of November 2021. Fashion company's book value per share is little over 15 whereas its trade volume is 2,34,295 that is below its 20 days average trade volume of 3,86,535.
