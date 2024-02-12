Stock market today: Gensol Engineering share price jumps 8% after winning PLI bid
Gensol Engineering has won a bid for manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies program
Stock market today: Despite heavy selling in mid-cap and small-cap stocks, Gensol Engineering shares witnessed strong buying interest on Monday. Gensol Engineering share price today opened upside at ₹1,170 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,199 per share on NSE, logging around 8 percent rise against its Friday close of ₹near ₹1,112 apiece.
