Stock market today: Gift Nifty down | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Stock market today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to remain cautious, with elevated crude oil prices continuing to dominate the macro backdrop. Escalating geopolitical tensions have kept energy markets on edge, with WTI crude briefly touching the $93-per-barrel mark before holding in the $92–$93 range. The Gift Nifty live chart also reflects a cautious start, with the index oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close. However, the index is trading below its previous close, which signals bulls succumbing to bear pressure.
As mentioned above, the Gift Nifty live chart is trading below its previous close and oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close. This means that Dalal Street indices are expected to trade cautiously.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close. She said that bears may outsmart bulls if the 50-stock index fails to regain the psychological 24,000 level on a closing basis.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index opened on a weak note with a gap down and with profit booking witnessed, the index continued to slip further as the day progressed to close the important support zone of the 23,800 level, with the sentiment turning into a very cautious approach.
“The Nifty 50 index would have the next major support positioned near the 23000 zone, and with the slide gradually slipping down, the index would need to produce a decent revival and cross above the significant 50EMA level at the 24,200 zone to improve the bias and expect further follow-through of the positive move in the coming days,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key index has slipped further to arrive near the crucial zone of 57,000 level with overall bias maintained with a very cautious approach, with all major frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank not showing any signs of revival to help the index gain momentum.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the important 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone as the major and crucial support which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact, whereas on the upside, the 58,000 zone continues to be the tough resistance hurdle,” said Parekh.
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lemon Tree Hotels, HBL Engineering, and Laurus Labs.
1] Lemon Tree Hotels: Buy at ₹107 | Target ₹112 | Stop Loss ₹103;
2] HBL Engineering: Buy at ₹700 | Target ₹740 | Stop Loss ₹680; and
3] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹1867 | Target ₹1900 | Stop Loss ₹1840.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.