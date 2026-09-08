Subscribe

Stock market today: Gift Nifty down | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today: Prabhudas Lilladher expert picks three stocks for today — Lemon Tree Hotels, HBL Engineering, and Laurus Labs

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Sep 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close.(Photo: Prabhudas Lilladher, Dalal Street Investment Journal, AI)
AI Quick Read

Stock market today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to remain cautious, with elevated crude oil prices continuing to dominate the macro backdrop. Escalating geopolitical tensions have kept energy markets on edge, with WTI crude briefly touching the $93-per-barrel mark before holding in the $92–$93 range. The Gift Nifty live chart also reflects a cautious start, with the index oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close. However, the index is trading below its previous close, which signals bulls succumbing to bear pressure.

Advertisement

Gift Nifty live chart signals cautious start

As mentioned above, the Gift Nifty live chart is trading below its previous close and oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close. This means that Dalal Street indices are expected to trade cautiously.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close. She said that bears may outsmart bulls if the 50-stock index fails to regain the psychological 24,000 level on a closing basis.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index opened on a weak note with a gap down and with profit booking witnessed, the index continued to slip further as the day progressed to close the important support zone of the 23,800 level, with the sentiment turning into a very cautious approach.

Advertisement

“The Nifty 50 index would have the next major support positioned near the 23000 zone, and with the slide gradually slipping down, the index would need to produce a decent revival and cross above the significant 50EMA level at the 24,200 zone to improve the bias and expect further follow-through of the positive move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Also Read | Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 8 Sept
Also Read | Nifty falls over 1,000 points from August high

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key index has slipped further to arrive near the crucial zone of 57,000 level with overall bias maintained with a very cautious approach, with all major frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank not showing any signs of revival to help the index gain momentum.

Advertisement

“The Bank Nifty index would have the important 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone as the major and crucial support which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact, whereas on the upside, the 58,000 zone continues to be the tough resistance hurdle,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today

Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lemon Tree Hotels, HBL Engineering, and Laurus Labs.

1] Lemon Tree Hotels: Buy at 107 | Target 112 | Stop Loss 103;

2] HBL Engineering: Buy at 700 | Target 740 | Stop Loss 680; and

3] Laurus Labs: Buy at 1867 | Target 1900 | Stop Loss 1840.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Stocks To BuyGIFT NiftyStock Market TodayNifty 50Bank NiftyIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Gift Nifty down | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Advertisement
Read Next Story