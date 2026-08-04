Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a flat start; five day trading stocks to buy on Tuesday, 4 August

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday, 4 August, despite positive global market cues.

Gift Nifty trends also signalled a largely flat opening for domestic equities. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,669, indicating a premium of nearly 20 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

Advertisement

In the previous session, the domestic market ended with strong gains. The BSE Sensex advanced 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639.03, while the Nifty 50 climbed 390.70 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30, extending its recent rally.

Crude oil prices According to media reports, crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a steep decline in the previous session, as concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East kept investors on edge. Brent crude futures for the front month rose 0.7% to $84.39 per barrel, recovering after plunging nearly 7% on Monday to a three-week low. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also gained 0.7% to $80.95 per barrel, following a decline of more than 5% in the previous session.

Advertisement

Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

US-Iran conflict According to reports, uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict continued to influence market sentiment. US President Donald Trump had earlier said he would hold off on launching fresh strikes against Iran while diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz continued. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, rejected those claims on Monday, saying that no negotiations with the United States were underway and that no meetings had been scheduled.

Gold rate today According to reports, gold prices traded largely flat on Tuesday as investors assessed conflicting signals on potential US-Iran talks while awaiting key US employment data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Spot gold was little changed at $4,055.39 per ounce, while US gold futures edged 0.6% higher to $4,055.10 per ounce.

Advertisement

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a flat start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:56 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,631 level, a discount of 18.4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,649.40.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a steady note, with improving global sentiment and sustained institutional buying likely to extend the recent recovery.

Investor confidence has been bolstered by signs of easing geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran remain underway, describing the current round of talks as the "last chance" to secure a deal. The comments have helped temper fears of a broader regional escalation, while WTI crude oil has stabilised near the $80-per-barrel mark after retreating sharply from its recent highs.

Advertisement

Institutional flows continue to provide a supportive backdrop for domestic equities. Steady buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), alongside sustained inflows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), has reinforced the market's constructive undertone, with investors now looking for fresh catalysts from global developments and domestic macroeconomic cues.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 has strengthened its bullish structure by decisively surpassing the key resistance zone of 24,400, which coincides with the 200-day DEMA. This breakout reinforces the ongoing recovery and opens the door for a move towards the 25,000–25,200 zone in the near term. On the downside, the 24,350–24,500 region is expected to act as immediate support in the event of any profit-taking.

Advertisement

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty is building on its recovery, continuing to trade comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting sustained underlying strength across the banking space. Technically, a sustained move above the 58,000 zone could accelerate buying momentum and drive the index toward the 58,300–58,500 region.

On the downside, 57,300–57,400 serves as the near-term cushion, backed by the 57,000 round number just below it. Keeping the index above this stretch is what sustains the current bullish narrative, while a break below 57,000 could trigger short-term corrective profit-booking. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains positive.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Sona BLW Precision Forgings in cash at ₹785; SL at ₹753; TGT at ₹843

Buy Nykaa in cash at ₹344.9; SL at ₹329; TGT at ₹370

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Power Grid Corporation of India at ₹285; sl at ₹280; tgt at ₹295

Buy Paras Defence and Space Technologies at ₹1,285; sl at ₹1,260; tgt at ₹1,325

Buy NHPC at ₹79; sl at ₹76; tgt at ₹82

Also Read | Gift Nifty down! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.